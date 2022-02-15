4th EMS paints Kinston Police Department’s MRAP

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Airmen from the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance section volunteered to paint a mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, for Kinston Police Department in Kinston, North Carolina.



The police department pickup their newly painted MRAP, Feb. 4, 2022.



“In 2017, our shop painted an MRAP for the Goldsboro Police Department,” said Senior Airman Noah Smith, 4th EMS aircraft structural maintainer. “Having done a nice job, the Kinston PD asked if we could paint their recently acquired MRAP.”



The MRAP will enhance the Kinston PD’s ability to respond to natural disasters such as flooding.



“Working on projects like this gives us the opportunity to build positive relationships within the community,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Zorn, 4th EMS aircraft structural maintainer. “It also brings to light that the military exists for more than just what we do overseas; we are here to help in any way we can.”



The project was overseen by two NCO’s with the majority of the physical work being performed by five Airmen.



“The first step we took was to assess what needed to be done and determine the best course of action,” said Zorn. “Next was masking off all of the parts that couldn’t be painted over. Then came the hard labor of scuff sanding the entire MRAP down to a suitable layer.”



Prior to painting, the Airmen removed all of the residue left behind from scuff sanding.



“Removing all of the residue was perhaps the most important step in the process,” said Smith. “It allowed the new coat of paint to adhere to a clean surface. Once clean, we applied primer then sprayed the topcoat, which was black.”



The last step of the project was to print and apply the police department’s decals.



Zorn said the project took approximately 15 days and overall it was comparable to painting an aircraft.



“The Kinston Police Department was extremely excited and fortunate to partner with SJAFB and the Airmen in the 4th EMS,” said Capt. Stephen Reavis, Kinston PD support services captain. “Their work and professionalism exceeded our expectations. The MRAP turned out absolutely amazing.”



The Airmen were equally excited about the project and to be contributing to the Kinston PD.



“Working on this project gave me a sense of pride,” said Smith. “I enjoy helping out the surrounding community as well as an organization who was established to protect and serve others.”

