4th EMS paints Kinston Police Department’s MRAP

The Kinston Police Department’s mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle is parked in the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance section paint shop at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2022. The Kinston PD recently acquired the MRAP and requested the help of the 4th EMS to help paint the vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

