    4th EMS paints Kinston Police Department’s MRAP [Image 2 of 4]

    4th EMS paints Kinston Police Department’s MRAP

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The Kinston Police Department’s mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle is parked in the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance section paint shop at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2022. The Kinston PD recently acquired the MRAP and requested the help of the 4th EMS to help paint the vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th EMS paints Kinston Police Department's MRAP [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS

