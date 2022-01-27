4th EMS paints Kinston Police Department’s MRAP

Airman 1st Class Ryan Hill, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, masks off a mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle, prior to painting it at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. Hill masked the vehicle to prevent overspray on the parts that will remain the original color. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

