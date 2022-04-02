Airmen from the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance section and police officers from the Kinston Police Department, Kinston, North Carolina, pose for a photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022. The Airmen volunteered to paint the Kinston mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 19:36
|Photo ID:
|7053692
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-JN771-1021
|Resolution:
|4758x2676
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 4th EMS paints Kinston Police Department’s MRAP [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th EMS paints Kinston Police Department’s MRAP
