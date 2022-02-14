Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia. [Image 13 of 13]

    Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia.

    CROATIA

    02.14.2022

    USS Harry S Truman

    220214-N-YP095-1217 SPLIT, Croatia (Feb. 14, 2022) Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, speaks at a Neptune Strike 2022 debrief and lunch reception in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 10:30
    Photo ID: 7052992
    VIRIN: 220214-N-YP095-1217
    Resolution: 2323x1649
    Size: 254.49 KB
    Location: HR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia. [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NATO
    csg8
    #StrongerTogether
    #WeAreNATO
    europeansupport2022

