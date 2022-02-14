Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia.

220214-N-YP095-1217 SPLIT, Croatia (Feb. 14, 2022) Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, speaks at a Neptune Strike 2022 debrief and lunch reception in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

