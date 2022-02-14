Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia. [Image 3 of 13]

    Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia.

    CROATIA

    02.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    220214-N-JN506 SPLIT, Croatia (Feb. 14, 2022) Gordan Grlić-Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs speaks to Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), right, and Capt. Todd Zenner, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, prior to a reception in the hangar bay aboard Truman, Feb. 14, 2022. Harry S. Truman and DESRON 28 are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security and defend U.S. allied and partnered interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia. [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NATO
    csg8
    #StrongerTogether
    #WeAreNATO
    europeansupport2022

