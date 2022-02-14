Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia.

220214-N-JN506 SPLIT, Croatia (Feb. 14, 2022) Gordan Grlić-Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs speaks to Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), right, and Capt. Todd Zenner, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, prior to a reception in the hangar bay aboard Truman, Feb. 14, 2022. Harry S. Truman and DESRON 28 are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security and defend U.S. allied and partnered interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

