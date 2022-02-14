220214-N-YP095-1048 SPLIT, Croatia (Feb. 14, 2022) Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight , greets Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 10:30 Photo ID: 7052983 VIRIN: 220214-N-YP095-1048 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1017.67 KB Location: HR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia. [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.