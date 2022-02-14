Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia.

    Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia.

    CROATIA

    02.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    220214-N-YP095-1184 SPLIT, Croatia (Feb. 14, 2022) From left to right, Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Capt. Shane Marchesi, Truman’s executive officer and Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson render honors during the Croatian national anthem in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 10:30
    Location: HR
