Truman hosts reception in Split, Croatia.

220214-N-JN506 SPLIT, Croatia (Feb. 14, 2022) Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG) 8, right, escorts Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, prior to a reception in the hangar bay aboard Truman, Feb. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

