366th Fighter Wing Recognizes 2021 Annual Award Winners

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jill Ochoa, 366th Healthcare Operation Squadron, receives a trophy at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2022. Ochoa is recognized as the 366th Fighter Wing Flight Commander of the Year during the 2021 Annual Awards Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

