366th Fighter Wing Recognizes 2021 Annual Award Winners

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Uhlry, 366th Security Forces Squadron, receives a trophy at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2022. Uhlry is recognized as the 366th Fighter Wing Active Duty Volunteer of the Year during the 2021 Annual Awards Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

