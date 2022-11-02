Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing Recognizes 2021 Annual Award Winners [Image 6 of 11]

    366th Fighter Wing Recognizes 2021 Annual Award Winners

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Catalina Joseph, 366th Financial Acquisition Squadron, receives a trophy at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2022. Joseph is recognized as the 366th Fighter Wing Senior Civilian Employee of the Year during the 2021 Annual Awards Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 16:47
    Photo ID: 7051859
    VIRIN: 220211-F-RA633-1035
    Resolution: 5903x4216
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Recognizes 2021 Annual Award Winners [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    366th Fighter Wing Recognizes 2021 Annual Award Winners
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    366th Fighter Wing
    Annual Awards
    2021

