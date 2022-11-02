366th Fighter Wing Recognizes 2021 Annual Award Winners

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Don Brazelton, 366th Healthcare Operation Squadron, receives a trophy at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2022. Brazelton is recognized as the 366th Fighter Wing Ceremonial Guardsman of the Year during the 2021 Annual Awards Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US by SrA Akeem Campbell