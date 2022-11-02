U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Briana Brown, 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives a trophy at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2022. Brown is recognized as the 366th Fighter Wing Professional Development Facilitator of the Year during the 2021 Annual Awards Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7051862
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-RA633-1041
|Resolution:
|6060x4329
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 366th Fighter Wing Recognizes 2021 Annual Award Winners [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
