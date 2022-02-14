Alpha Company M16 Rifle Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, line up at the armory during M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. Recruits signed administrative forms, taped identification tags to their rifles, and attached slings. Recruits learn how to drill with their rifles during their first weeks of training. Alpha Company is scheduled to graduate May 6. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

