Alpha Company M16 Rifle Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Arthur M. Rainbridge, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st, Recruit Training, Battalion, presents an administrative form during M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. Forms were checked for correctness by armory personnel. Rainbridge was recruited out of Albert City, Iowa with Recruiting Substation Sioux City in Iowa. Alpha Company is scheduled to graduate May 6. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

