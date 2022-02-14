Alpha Company M16 Rifle Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, fill out administrative forms during M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. This process transferred the responsibility of the rifles from the armory to Alpha Company. Rifles are cleaned and turned back into the armory after the crucible. Alpha Company is scheduled to graduate May 6. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

