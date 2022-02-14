Alpha Company M16 Rifle Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, clear their rifles during M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. Rifles are cleared to ensure there is no ammunition loaded. Recruits learn how to drill with their rifles, perform rifle maintenance, and shoot their rifles during training. Alpha Company is scheduled to graduate May 6. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

