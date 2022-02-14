Alpha Company M16 Rifle Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, present cleaning kit items during M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. Recruits were given the opportunity to replace any missing items. The rifle cleaning kit includes cleaning rods, brushes, cleaner, lubricant, and preservative oil. Alpha Company is scheduled to graduate May 6. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

Date Taken: 02.14.2022
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US