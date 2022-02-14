Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company M16 Rifle Issue [Image 3 of 5]

    Alpha Company M16 Rifle Issue

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, present cleaning kit items during M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. Recruits were given the opportunity to replace any missing items. The rifle cleaning kit includes cleaning rods, brushes, cleaner, lubricant, and preservative oil. Alpha Company is scheduled to graduate May 6. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    This work, Alpha Company M16 Rifle Issue [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

