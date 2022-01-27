Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB [Image 4 of 6]

    77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rayhan Haider, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical systems journeyman, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, prepares the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022. As an E&E specialist, Haider typically focuses on electrical power maintenance, but under the Multi-Capable Airmen program, he focused on the duties normally reserved for crew chiefs during a training exercise at Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 10:02
    Photo ID: 7051196
    VIRIN: 220127-F-PU499-009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 775.39 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Maintainers
    MCA
    TeamTyndall
    77th FGS

