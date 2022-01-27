77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rayhan Haider, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical systems journeyman, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, prepares the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022. Shaw Airmen participated in the Weapons System Evaluation Program while practicing Agile Combat Employment capabilities, with maintenance Airmen training on specialties outside their normal career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

