77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter Generation Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, sit on an F-16 Fighting Falcon external fuel tank at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022. The 77th FGS trained on the Multi-Capable Airmen program, which trains maintenance Airmen on specialties outside their normal career field allowing them to complete a mission with a fraction of needed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle
01.27.2022
02.14.2022
|7051194
|220127-F-PU499-002
|6048x4024
|927.24 KB
|FL, US
|1
|1
