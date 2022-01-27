77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter Generation Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, sit on an F-16 Fighting Falcon external fuel tank at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022. The 77th FGS trained on the Multi-Capable Airmen program, which trains maintenance Airmen on specialties outside their normal career field allowing them to complete a mission with a fraction of needed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle

