    77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter Generation Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, sit on an F-16 Fighting Falcon external fuel tank at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022. The 77th FGS trained on the Multi-Capable Airmen program, which trains maintenance Airmen on specialties outside their normal career field allowing them to complete a mission with a fraction of needed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 10:02
    Photo ID: 7051194
    VIRIN: 220127-F-PU499-002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 927.24 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Maintainers
    MCA
    TeamTyndall
    77th FGS

