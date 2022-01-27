77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vicente Villa, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, communicates with an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot during launch procedures at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022. Villa is part of the 77th FGS Multi-Capable Airmen program, which cross-utilization trains maintenance Airmen in different specialties, cutting down the personnel needed for six jets from 44 to 20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
