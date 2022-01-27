Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vicente Villa, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, communicates with an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot during launch procedures at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022. Villa is part of the 77th FGS Multi-Capable Airmen program, which cross-utilization trains maintenance Airmen in different specialties, cutting down the personnel needed for six jets from 44 to 20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 10:02
    Photo ID: 7051198
    VIRIN: 220127-F-PU499-012
    Resolution: 5183x3707
    Size: 818.65 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Maintainers
    MCA
    TeamTyndall
    77th FGS

