77th FGS maintainers train at Tyndall AFB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rayhan Haider, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical systems journeyman, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, prepares the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022. As an E&E specialist, Haider typically focuses on electrical power maintenance, but under the Multi-Capable Airmen program, he focused on the duties normally reserved for crew chiefs during a training exercise at Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

