    Rehearsal of Concept drill Vilseck [Image 6 of 6]

    Rehearsal of Concept drill Vilseck

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. James Corbat, an exercise planner assigned to 7th Army Training Command, places unit placards produced by 7th ATC’s Training Aid Production Center on a map to prepare for a Rehearsal of Concept drill with commanders and staff for the upcoming Saber Strike exercise Feb. 7, 2022 at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany.
    U.S. Army photo by Christoph Koppers

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rehearsal of Concept drill Vilseck [Image 6 of 6], by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROC
    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether

