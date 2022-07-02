Rehearsal of Concept drill Vilseck

U.S. Army Capt. James Corbat, an exercise planner assigned to 7th Army Training Command, places unit placards produced by 7th ATC’s Training Aid Production Center on a map to prepare for a Rehearsal of Concept drill with commanders and staff for the upcoming Saber Strike exercise Feb. 7, 2022 at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany.

U.S. Army photo by Christoph Koppers

