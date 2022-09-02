Rehearsal of Concept drill Vilseck

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, commander of 7th Army Training Command, asks a question to staff during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for the upcoming Saber Strike exercise Feb. 9, 2022 at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany.

U.S. Army photo by Christoph Koppers

Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022