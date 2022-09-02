U.S. Army Capt. James Corbat, an exercise planner assigned to 7th Army Training Command, briefs 7th ATC commanders and staff during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for the upcoming Saber Strike exercise Feb. 9, 2022 at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany.

U.S. Army photo by Christoph Koppers

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 08:13 Photo ID: 7051100 VIRIN: 220209-A-XV631-0013 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.39 MB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rehearsal of Concept drill Vilseck [Image 6 of 6], by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.