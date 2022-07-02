Members of the 7th Army Training Command exercise planning division prepare for a during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for commanders and staff for the upcoming Saber Strike exercise Feb. 7, 2022 at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany.

U.S. Army photo by Christoph Koppers

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 08:13 Photo ID: 7051101 VIRIN: 220207-A-XV631-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.09 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rehearsal of Concept drill Vilseck [Image 6 of 6], by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.