Rehearsal of Concept drill Vilseck

Members of the 7th Army Training Command exercise planning division prepare for a during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for commanders and staff for the upcoming Saber Strike exercise Feb. 7, 2022 at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany.
U.S. Army photo by Christoph Koppers
