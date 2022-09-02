Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rehearsal of Concept drill Vilseck [Image 1 of 6]

    Rehearsal of Concept drill Vilseck

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Petero Lole (left), 7th Army Training Command lead exercise planner, briefs 7th ATC Commander U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, 7th ATC staff, and subordinate units during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for the upcoming Saber Strike exercise Feb. 9, 2022 at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany.
    U.S. Army photo by Christoph Koppers

