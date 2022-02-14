Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI [Image 9 of 11]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Sailors grab drinks from an engine can during a Super Bowl LVI viewing event in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    CONAC
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN 2022 DEPLOYMENT
    SUPER BOWL LVI

