PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Airman Payton Decker, left, from Des Moines, and Aviation Survival Equipmentman Airman Malik Floyd, from Virginia Beach, Va., watch Super Bowl LVI during a viewing event in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 01:03 Photo ID: 7050800 VIRIN: 220214-N-DF558-1146 Resolution: 3369x2406 Size: 703.12 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI [Image 11 of 11], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.