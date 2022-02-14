Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Sailors grab drinks from an engine can during a Super Bowl LVI viewing event in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)

