PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lavell Moseley, left, from Chesapeake, Va., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Michelle Rios, from Dover, Del., watch Super Bowl LVI during a viewing event in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 01:03 Photo ID: 7050798 VIRIN: 220214-N-DF558-1145 Resolution: 3423x2445 Size: 718.69 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI [Image 11 of 11], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.