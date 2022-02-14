Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI [Image 2 of 11]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Aleksandr Freutel 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Airman Amayan Hughes, from Suffolk, Va., serves popcorn during a Super Bowl LVI viewing event in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike G.roup is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 01:03
    Photo ID: 7050797
    VIRIN: 220214-N-DF558-1030
    Resolution: 2983x2131
    Size: 566.5 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI [Image 11 of 11], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors watch Super Bowl LVI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    CONAC
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN 2022 DEPLOYMENT
    SUPER BOWL LVI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT