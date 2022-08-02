British and U.S. Train Together in Poland

From left, Trooper Jordan Croft and Cpl. Stuart Higham, tankers assigned to the Royal Dragoon Guards, Black Horse Troop, of the British army, listen to a training learn more about the U.S. M1A2 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles. The lead element during this training was the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Feb. 08, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hedil Hernández)

