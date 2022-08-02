British and U.S. Train Together in Poland

Trooper Shaun Brooke, assigned to the Royal Dragoon Guards, Black Horse Troop, the British army, smiles as he talks with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Feb. 08, 2022. British soldiers traveled to Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area to learn more about the U.S. M1A2 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hedil Hernández)

Date Taken: 02.08.2022
Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL