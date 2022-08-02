British and U.S. Train Together in Poland

A group of British soldiers assigned to the Royal Dragoon Guards, Black Horse Troop stand on top of an M1A2 Abrams tank while taking a tour with Soldiers assigned to the Alpha Company "Orphans," 2nd Battalion "Dreadnaughts," 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Feb. 08, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hedil Hernández)

