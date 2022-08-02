Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British and U.S. Train Together in Poland [Image 3 of 6]

    British and U.S. Train Together in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Hedil Hernandez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Trooper Shaun Brooks, and Trooper Toni Smith, both from the British army, ask questions about the Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1A2 Abrams tanks to Sgt. 1st Class Carl Cazee of Headquarters and Headquarters Company 2nd Battalion "Dreadnaughts," 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Feb. 08, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hedil Hernández)

    British and U.S. Train Together in Poland

