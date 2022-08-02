British and U.S. Train Together in Poland

From left, Trooper Shaun Brooks, and Trooper Toni Smith, both from the British army, ask questions about the Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1A2 Abrams tanks to Sgt. 1st Class Carl Cazee of Headquarters and Headquarters Company 2nd Battalion "Dreadnaughts," 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Feb. 08, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hedil Hernández)

