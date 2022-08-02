From left, Trooper Shaun Brooks and Trooper Toni Smith, both from the British army, laugh while sharing tanker stories with Staff Sgt. Christopher Montoya, master gunner, assigned to Alpha Company “Orphan,” 2nd Battalions, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Feb. 08, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hedil Hernández)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 08:33
|Photo ID:
|7050394
|VIRIN:
|220208-Z-XV469-1024
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|MANCHESTER, GTM, GB
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
British and U.S. Train Together in Poland
