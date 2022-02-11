Eagles Arrive in Poland

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off for a local area familiarization flight in preparation for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Enhanced Air Policing mission at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. During Enhanced Air Policing, jets and aircrew are ready to respond to any airborne threat at a moment’s notice, ensuring the mutual protection of the U.S. and Allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

