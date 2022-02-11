Eagles Arrive in Poland

Airmen from the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron receive a preflight briefing before launching F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Enhanced Air Policing preparation at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. The 748th AMXS and the 493rd FS are conducting EAP with the Polish Air Force to strengthen NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions in response to the evolving security situation in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

