    Eagles Arrive in Poland [Image 2 of 7]

    Eagles Arrive in Poland

    LASK, POLAND

    11.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airmen Dalton Towery, a crew chief assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, salutes an F-15C pilot prior to take off for a local area familiarization flight in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization operations at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. 748th AMXS Airmen train with fellow NATO members to strengthen our solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions in response to the evolving security situation in the East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022
    Location: LASK, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles Arrive in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

