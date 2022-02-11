Eagles Arrive in Poland

Senior Airmen Dalton Towery, a crew chief assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, salutes an F-15C pilot prior to take off for a local area familiarization flight in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization operations at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. 748th AMXS Airmen train with fellow NATO members to strengthen our solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions in response to the evolving security situation in the East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

Date Taken: 11.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 Location: LASK, PL