Eagles Arrive in Poland

Two F-15C Eagles taxi to the runway for a local area familiarization flight in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization operations at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. The aircraft will participate in NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission alongside the Polish and Romanian air forces throughout Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

