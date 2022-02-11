Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagles Arrive in Poland [Image 4 of 7]

    Eagles Arrive in Poland

    LASK, POLAND

    11.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-15C Eagles taxi to the runway for a local area familiarization flight in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization operations at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. The aircraft will participate in NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission alongside the Polish and Romanian air forces throughout Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 05:23
    Photo ID: 7050330
    VIRIN: 220211-F-TL453-0168
    Resolution: 6274x4182
    Size: 682.76 KB
    Location: LASK, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles Arrive in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eagles Arrive In Poland
    Eagles Arrive in Poland
    Eagles Arrive in Poland
    Eagles Arrive in Poland
    Eagles Arrive in Poland
    Eagles Arrive in Poland
    Eagles Arrive in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eagles
    Taxi
    F-15C
    493rd FS
    748th AMXS
    Enhanced Air Policing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT