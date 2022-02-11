Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagles Arrive in Poland [Image 3 of 7]

    Eagles Arrive in Poland

    LASK, POLAND

    11.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron sits ready to perform NATO enhanced Air Policing at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. During Enhanced Air Policing, jets and aircrew are ready to respond to any airborne threat at a moment’s notice, ensuring the mutual protection of the U.S. and Allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 05:23
    Location: LASK, PL 
    This work, Eagles Arrive in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eagles
    F-15C
    493rd FS
    748th AMXS
    Enhanced Air Policing

