Eagles Arrive in Poland

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron sits ready to perform NATO enhanced Air Policing at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. During Enhanced Air Policing, jets and aircrew are ready to respond to any airborne threat at a moment’s notice, ensuring the mutual protection of the U.S. and Allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

Date Taken: 11.02.2022 Location: LASK, PL