U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derek Miller, a tactical air control party specialist with the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, moves toward cover during the during the final week of the Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course (JTACQC), hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sept. 22, 2021. Students attending JTACQC are presented ground level challenges while controlling aircraft flying overhead, simulating what they may face on the battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 10:47 Photo ID: 7049877 VIRIN: 210922-Z-HL234-0006 Resolution: 8173x5449 Size: 13.41 MB Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students complete Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.