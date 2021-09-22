Students complete Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGavins, a tactical air control party (TACP) specialist from the 147th Air Support Operations Squadron, Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, kneels in the grass while being observed by a 137th Combat Training Flight (CTF) instructor during the final week of a Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course, hosted by the 137th CTF from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sept. 22, 2021. The TACP is developing a close air support 9-line, which is a standardized briefing for fixed and rotary-wing aircraft used to pass information between the controller on the ground and aircraft flying above. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

Date Taken: 09.22.2021
Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US