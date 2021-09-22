Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students complete Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight

    Students complete Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGavins, a tactical air control party (TACP) specialist from the 147th Air Support Operations Squadron, Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, kneels in the grass while being observed by a 137th Combat Training Flight (CTF) instructor during the final week of a Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course, hosted by the 137th CTF from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sept. 22, 2021. The TACP is developing a close air support 9-line, which is a standardized briefing for fixed and rotary-wing aircraft used to pass information between the controller on the ground and aircraft flying above. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 10:46
    Photo ID: 7049875
    VIRIN: 210922-Z-HL234-0075
    Resolution: 8194x5463
    Size: 11.65 MB
    Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students complete Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Will Rogers Air National Guard Base
    137th Special Operations Wing

