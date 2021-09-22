Students complete Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight

U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Brooks, an air liaison officer with the 274th Air Support Operations Squadron, Hancock Field, New York, reads off a close air support 9-line to an aircraft flying overhead during the final week of a Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course, hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sept. 22, 2021. Air liaison officers act as joint fires integrators, key advisors to combatant commanders and lead advocates for the tactical air control party career field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

