Students complete Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight

U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Brooks, kneeling left, an air liaison officer with the 274th Air Support Operations Squadron, Hancock Field, New York, and an instructor, standing right, from the 137th Combat Training flight, look for an A-90 Raider flown by Blue Air Training during the final week of a Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course, hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sept. 22, 2021. Blue Air Training provided live close air support to the students of the course, combining the in-class coursework, the JTACQC simulator and the controlling of live air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

