Students complete Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight

A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist uses a Type 163 laser target designator during the final week of the Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course, which is hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sept. 21, 2021. The Type 163 is a portable laser that provides laser designation for semi-active laser guided weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux) (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021
Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US