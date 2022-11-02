New U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, retire the platoon guidons during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 11, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:54 Photo ID: 7049053 VIRIN: 220211-M-DA549-1060 Resolution: 6376x4251 Size: 5.1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.